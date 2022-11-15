OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in an aggravated strong-arm robbery over the weekend.

Police said the robbery happened Saturday, Nov. 12, just after 6:40 p.m. near W. 95th Street and Nieman Road or in the area of Oak Park Mall.

During the robbery, the suspects ripped the merchandise out of an elderly employee’s hand causing a broken finger, according to police.

Police said the two suspects left the scene in a white Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information are asked to call (913) 344-8730 or the TIP Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

