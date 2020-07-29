Overland Park Police attempting to identify suspects in recent aggravated assault incidents

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is attempting to identify multiple suspects in recent aggravated assault incidents.

On Thursday, July 23, police responded to the 12200 block of Beverly around 11:30 p.m. in reference to an aggravated assault. A homeowner saw someone enter into his vehicle. As the homeowner confronted the suspects, one of them fired three shots at the homeowner. The 2 or 3 suspects ran on foot and got into a grey and burgundy Honda.

The suspects then went to a nearby convenience store and two females exited to purchase items. The stolen Honda was later recovered in Kansas City, Kansas the next day.

Just after midnight, Wednesday, July 29, a homeowner in the 12700 block of Eby heard noises in his garage. When they went to check, he found a man standing in his garage next to his vehicle. The suspect then quickly exited the garage and the homeowner chased the suspect on foot.

The suspect then got into the passenger side of a white Chevy pickup at the end of the block driven by a female.

According to the homeowner, the suspect was a white male with dark hair. As the vehicle left the scene eastbound on W.128th Street, someone inside the vehicle fired one shot at the homeowner.

The license tag on the suspect vehicle is reported stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri. Officers on scene discovered additional auto burglaries in the area.

Police believe the two separate incidents may be related.

If you have any information regarding these incidents please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8742.