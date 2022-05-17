OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 19-year-old man with autism who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Kyden Ross Hiebert was last seen around 3 p.m. on foot in the area of 5600 W. 87th St. in Overland Park.

He was last seen wearing a lime green shirt and green shorts with red coloring. He has red hair and a red mustache.

Police said Hiebert may also be confused and agitated when contacted.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (913) 895-6300.