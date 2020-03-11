Overland Park Police attempting to locate 89-year-old man in need of medication

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is asking the public for help in locating an 89-year-old man in need of medication.

Police say Wendell E. Lady was last seen driving in the area of Pflumm and W. 119th Street. He was driving a silver 2014 Toyota Rav4 bearing Kansas plate 266 CTW.

He is described as standing 5’10” and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white sweater and a blue windbreaker.

Police said Lady suffers from a medical condition and requires medication.

Anyone with information should contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.