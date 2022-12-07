OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is asking the public for help with locating a dog involved in a bite incident that occurred Wednesday just before 8 p.m.

Police said one person and their dog were bitten by another dog while on the south side of the Stonepost Crossing Apartments at West 135th Street and Richards Road.

Both the owner and injured dog suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The dog that attacked was described as an adult American Pit Bull Terrier, black and gray in color, weighing 50-60 lbs.

The owner is described as a man, slender, in his early 20s. The man was walking a second dog as well, described as a Yorkie, black and brown in color, according to police.

Police said they were walking within the apartment community and may reside within.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at (913) 895-6300.

