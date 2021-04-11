Overland Park Police attempting to locate dog involved in biting incident

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a dog involving in a biting incident that happened Saturday around 7:10 p.m.

Police said Saturday evening, a jogger was bit by a dog while in the area of 131st and Antioch Road. The person bit did not initially realize he was injured.

The animal owner and the jogger went their separate ways and no information about the owner or the dog was obtained, according to police.

The dog is medium sized, white, wearing a black harness with white lettering displaying “service.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

