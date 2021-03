OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park Police are attempting to locate the home of two young girls who were found walking Sunday afternoon and were unable to locate their home address.

Police said the two girls, who are 2 and 3-years-old were walking in the neighborhood of 94th and Ballentine.

They were unable to determine their home address.

Police said an area canvass is in progress.

Anyone with information is asked to call (913)-895-6300.

