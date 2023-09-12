OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The City of Overland Park announced Tuesday night that Police Chief Frank Donchez has resigned.

The city says it cannot provide further information as the city does not comment on personnel matter.

Following his resignation, the City says Deputy Chief Simon Happer will serve as interim police chief.

The City said it will begin a national search for a new police chief as soon as possible.

Donchez began his duties a Overland Park police chief in October of 2014. Prior to that he was police chief in Davenport, Iowa.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated both on air and online as more information becomes available.