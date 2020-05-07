Overland Park Police Department releases plan to honor life and sacrifice of Officer Mike Mosher

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department released their “Salute to Blue” plan Thursday that they will enact to honor the life and sacrifice of Officer Mike Mosher, who died in the line of duty Sunday.

The “Salute to Blue” will consist of three days of events, and it will happen during National Police Week.

It starts Sunday, May 10 with the Salute to Blue Vigil where police cars will light up Overland Park blue in honor of Officer Mosher and other officers who died in the line of duty.

Overland Park police said residents are invited to view the procession from sidewalks along the route as long as they maintain the proper social distance from others.

Police are also asking that resident wear blue, bring blue lights to display, and turn porch lights blue Sunday.

The procession is expected to begin at 8:30 p.m. at 95th and Switzer. It will then head east to Antioch, north to 75th, east to Metcalf, south to 125th Street, west to Foster, north to 123rd Street, west to Antioch, south to 135th Street, will end at 135th and Switzer. See the map below.

The second part of the Salute to Blue to honor the life and sacrifice of Officer Mosher includes a drive-by visitation.

This is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Overland Park Convention Center.

“This Drive by Visitation will allow family, friends, and the public to pay respects to Officer Mosher, his family and friends at the Overland Park Convention Center, from their vehicles,” Overland Park Officer John Lacy said. Those who take part in this visitation should enter the parking lot from the north side of convention center, police said. Then on Wednesday, May 13, there will be a private funeral for Officer Mosher at Overland Park Convention Center. After the funeral, there will be a public procession for Officer Mosher that will feature an honor guard, bagpipers, a walking procession, and other traditional law enforcement honors. The procession will move west along College Blvd. and then south on Metcalf to the entrance of the Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens. There will be a graveside service for Officer Mosher that will include a 21-gun salute, helicopter flyover and flag presentation, but that service will be private and only open to family and friends. Mosher was killed Sunday on his way to work. He saw a hit-and-run crash near 123rd and Antioch, called it in and followed the suspect to 123rd and Mackey where he pulled over the driver. When Mosher approached the vehicle, the suspect pulled a gun and gunfire was exchanged. Both Mosher and the suspect died.