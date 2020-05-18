Overland Park Police department announces death of detective who spent 27 years on the force

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department announced Monday that Detective Brian Hampton died over the weekend.

“With great sadness this past weekend, we lost another member of our OPPD family,” a spokesperson for the department wrote in a post on their Facebook page.

During his 27 years with the Overland Park Police Department, Detective Hampton served as a patrol officer, SWAT team member, investigations (narcotics/gangs) and in our community policing unit. He was most recently working as an FBI Task Force Detective.

He also served in the United States Army and Operation Desert Storm prior to becoming a police officer.

“Detective Hampton has received numerous awards, compliments throughout his career and was well respected in law enforcement community,” the department said. “Most of the members of our OPPD family that personally knew Detective Hampton described him as full of life and laughter. Detective Hampton was a dedicated family man who leaves behind a loving wife (Lauren) and five children. Detective Hampton will be missed. Rest easy badge #675, we will take it from here.”



The department said on their Facebook page that Detective Hampton was not killed in the line of duty.

Detective Hampton’s death comes just days after the Overland Park Police Department laid Officer Mike Mosher to rest. Officer Mosher killed in the line of duty in a shooting on May 3.