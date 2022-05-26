OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police hope the public will help them find the driver of a car who intentionally hit several ducks crossing a road.

Officers said it happened Saturday, May 21, around 12:15 p.m. at 135th Street and Pflumm.

Overland Park police said the driver stopped but apparently became impatient. That’s when officers said the driver ran over a duck and her several ducklings. The driver then left the area.

A witnesses said the driver of a white 4-door sedan stopped, then shook his head and floored the car, hitting and killing the ducks.

Police believe the driver lives in the area and may have mentioned the ducks to someone.

If you know who the driver is, or recognize the car, call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.