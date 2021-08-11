Overland Park Police identify man killed on moped after being struck by driver who ran red light

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park Police are investigating after a man was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by the driver of a vehicle that ran a red light.

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. near W. 95th Street and Lowell Avenue.

Police said the driver of a vehicle was eastbound on 95th Street when the driver ran a red light and struck a man on a moped.

The driver of the moped was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. He has been identified as Wade E. Parsons, of Overland Park.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Overland Park Traffic Safety Unit at 913-890-1438.

The crash remains under investigation.