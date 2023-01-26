OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —Two people are dead after a crash along U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park Thursday morning.

Traffic crews have closed northbound lanes of U.S. 69 Highway and the eastbound ramp from I-435 to north U.S. 69 Highway.

Overland Park Police say a car was speeding on northbound U.S. 69 Highway and made an aggressive lane change, hitting another vehicle. The driver then changed lanes again, striking the traffic barrier and flipping over multiple times. Both passengers were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car that was hit was not injured in the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.