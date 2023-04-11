OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are investigating a shooting at an Airbnb that injured one person on April 4, 2023. (FOX4 PHOTO)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Airbnb in Overland Park turned into a crime scene Tuesday morning.

Overland Park Police are investigating after someone staying at an Airbnb near 61st Terrace and Robinson shot a suspected burglar around 10 a.m.

Officers said the person staying at the Airbnb received a message on his phone alerting him that someone was trying to get into the house.

The person told officers he did not recognize the person and returned to the house.

The tenant confronted the suspected burglar, pulled a gun, and shot the person in the foot. The victim is hospitalized to get treatment for the injury, but is expected to survive.

Overland Park Police say they always recommend calling them before trying to deal with a situation like this.

“We would want you to contact 911 first. Give a good description of what the burglar is wearing, if there is a vehicle, things of that sort. Give us all the information and have us respond to the scene,” John Lacey, Overland Park Police Department, said.

Police are investigating the shooting and talking to the person staying at the Airbnb.