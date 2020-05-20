Overland Park police investigate more than 20 car burglaries in 48 hours

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is warning residents to lock their car doors after several vehicle burglaries were reported over the last two days.

Between Monday and Wednesday, the department investigated more than 20 vehicle burglaries, several stolen cars and three open garage door burglaries south of W. 151st Street and Antioch Road.

All of the vehicles that were tampered with were unlocked or the windows were down, and the three stolen vehicles had keys inside of them, police said in a Facebook post.