Overland Park police investigating attempted kidnapping near Pawnee Elementary

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Parents and neighbors are on alert after a possible attempted kidnapping of a student near Pawnee Elementary School.

The incident was reported Monday afternoon around 3:40 p.m.

According to Overland park police, a 9-year-old student claims he was near the school when he saw someone in a white vehicle try to coax him inside. But the child was able to get away and back to school where someone called police.

“That’s a scary thing. I’m just really surprised. This is a great neighborhood,” said Jeanene Elsas, who lives nearby.

Parents said the possible incident is sparking another family discussion about strangers and school safety.

“I’m scared, really scared. I [pick him up] usually every day. Yes, I prefer to, I don’t want him to walk,” said parent of a Pawnee student, Laura Franco.

Police said they are still investigating the boy’s account of the events and working to locate any nearby surveillance video.

A spokesperson with the Shawnee Mission School District also said they are also launching their own investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first