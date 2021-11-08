Overland Park police investigating attempted kidnapping near Pawnee Elementary

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Parents and neighbors are on alert after a possible attempted kidnapping of a student near Pawnee Elementary School.

The incident was reported Monday afternoon around 3:40 p.m.

According to Overland park police, a 9-year-old student claims he was near the school when he saw someone in a white vehicle try to coax him inside. But the child was able to get away and back to school where someone called police.

“That’s a scary thing. I’m just really surprised. This is a great neighborhood,” said Jeanene Elsas, who lives nearby.

Parents said the possible incident is sparking another family discussion about strangers and school safety.

“I’m scared, really scared. I [pick him up] usually every day. Yes, I prefer to, I don’t want him to walk,” said parent of a Pawnee student, Laura Franco.

Police said they are still investigating the boy’s account of the events and working to locate any nearby surveillance video.

A spokesperson with the Shawnee Mission School District also said they are also launching their own investigation.