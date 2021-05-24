Overland Park police investigating deadly shooting at condos near city hall

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Homicide detectives and investigators in Overland Park are looking for suspects after a man was found shot to death early on Monday morning at the Greenbrier Condominiums. The crime scene is in the area of W. 85th Street and Antioch, right across the street from Overland Park City Hall.

Officer John Lacy told FOX4 that witnesses reported hearing gunshots in a parking lot at about 5:20 a.m. One told police they saw an African-American male on the ground, and two vehicles left the scene. One was a black sedan, the other a white sedan.

Witnesses also said they saw two to three people running to those vehicles.

Police haven’t identified the victim yet, and are looking for those vehicles, but haven’t given a more detailed description yet. Witnesses said they saw the vehicles in the area of 85th Street, but didn’t know if the drivers went east or west.

If you have information that will help lead investigators to solve this homicide, call Overland Park police at (913) 895-6300, or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.