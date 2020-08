OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one person Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the scene of a crash between a car and a motorcycle near Frontage Drive and Farley Street around 4:30 p.m.

One person died in the crash, but it’s not immediately clear whether that person was in the car or the motorcycle.

Frontage Drive is closed in both directions from 75th Street to 79th Street while police investigate.