OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting Monday night at an Overland Park apartment complex.

The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. near 89th and Metcalf.

Police tell FOX4 the victim was taken to Overland Park Regional in critical condition.

No suspect has been taken into custody at this time.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.