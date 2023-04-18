UPDATE: Overland Park police say Susan Grose has been located and is safe.

***

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old Susan Grose.

Police said Grose is driving a purple Chevrolet Suburban with Kansas plate “GSNRIAD” that was last seen in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard in Kansas City, Kansas around 12:22 p.m. Tuesday.

Grose stands 5’2″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes, according to police.

Police said Grose suffers from medical conditions and her safety may be at risk. She may be confused and disoriented.

Police say if she is located to please call (913) 895-6300.