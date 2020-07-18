Overland Park police issue Silver Alert for missing woman with dementia and heart condition

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are looking for a missing woman last seen on Friday afternoon.

There’s a Silver Alert for Mary Eleanor Beam. She was last seen taking a walk after leaving Tall Grass Creek Community Living at 13180 Metcalf Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Police say she regularly takes walks between W. 135th Street and W. 143rd on Metcalf.

Beam was last seen wearing dark sunglasses, a white blouse, and unknown color pants. She is approximately 5’5’’, 125 pounds, with shoulder-length grey hair.

She has dementia and a history of heart conditions. She doesn’t have access to a vehicle.

If you see her, contact your local police department or the Overland Park Police Department at (913) 895-6300