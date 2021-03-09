Overland Park police looking for auto burglary and package theft suspect

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is looking for a suspect in relation to package and auto theft near West 115th Street & Goddard Street on March 4.

Police said it happened before 5 p.m. and the suspect arrived in a silver four door sedan with black rims.

The suspect then grabbed a box off a porch, placed it in his car and continued to burglarize the vehicle he had parked next to.

Police ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-890-1374

