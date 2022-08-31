OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park, Kansas Police Department is attempting to locate the suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to W. 91st Terrace and Robinson Street in reference to an attempted kidnapping that occurred around 3:45 p.m.

The victim is reported to be a female juvenile. She told police the suspect physically attempted to get her into his vehicle but she was able to get away from him.

The suspect is described as a white male, 16 to 20 years old, bald, driving an open top red Jeep.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at (913) 895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

