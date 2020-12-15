Overland Park police looking for missing 33-year-old

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are looking for a missing man last seen more than a day ago, according to a statement from the Overland Park Police Department on Dec. 15.

33-year-old William Scott was last seen around 1 a.m. on Dec. 14. He was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss pickup in the area of College Boulevard and Switzer Road. The truck had a temporary license plate number C594409.

Scott stands 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with a royal blue jacket. He had on gray sweat pants, silver and white Nike shoes and a blue KU hat.

OPPD did not provide further information on the nature of Scott’s disappearance.

Police ask anyone with information on Scott’s location to call your local law enforcement agency or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

LATEST STORIES: