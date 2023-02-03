UPDATE: Overland Park police said later Friday night, Frank Iams was located and is safe.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are looking for a missing 79-year-old man.

Police say Frank Iams was last seen walking in the 9600 block of Wedd Drive in Overland Park around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

He has a medical condition that may cause him to become confused and disoriented.

He was last seen wearing a green crew neck sweater with yellow lettering, blue multi-colored plaid pajama pants and a purple and white K-State ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.