Overland Park Police looking for person possibly connected to shooting at short-term rental property

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is continuing to investigate a weekend shootout connected to a short-term rental property.

Police say shots were fired in the 6400 block of W 151st Place, on Saturday, May, around 11 p.m. Police said a party at a short-term rental property in the neighborhood got out of hand. Gunfire erupted in the street, with at least two cars being riddled with bullets.

Detectives are asking for help in identifying a person present in the home around the time of the incident.

It is believed the person pictured below has information related to the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 913-344-8750.

