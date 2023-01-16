OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is attempting to locate a suspect who rammed a patrol car with a stolen vehicle Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at 138th and Metcalf Avenue.

The suspect rammed the patrol car and drove off two blocks south to another apartment complex at 140th and Metcalf and abandoned the stolen car, according to police.

Police said the suspect, a white man, ran away on foot.

No injuries to any officers were reported.

Officers are continuing to search the area at this time.