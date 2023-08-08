The Overland Park Police Department is asking for help to identify this man who was found dead in the spring

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is asking for help to identify a man who was found dead in the spring.

In late spring of this year, Overland Park officers located a deceased man near the West 103rd Street bridge over U.S. 69 Highway.

There’s no indication of foul play regarding the man’s cause of death, police said.

However, the man didn’t have any kind of identification on him, and police said they’ve exhausted all efforts to identify him without the public’s help.

The man is 5-foot-7 with a thin build and has a tattoo on his left shoulder blade. He appears to be between the age of 35-45, according to Overland Park police.

Officers approached the same man a few weeks prior to the death at Interstate 435 and Metcalf Avenue. The man identified himself as Alberto Gomez, but did not having any identification on him at the time.

Investigators were unable to find a match using the name and date of birth he gave.

If you have information that could help investigators to positively identify this man, please call Overland Park police at 913-344-8742.