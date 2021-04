OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – The Overland Park Police would like to thank the public for their help in locating Brandon Stafford.

The missing person was 35-year-old, Brandon Stafford. He was last seen walking around 143rd street and Metcalf after leaving his hotel room. He was last in contact with his family about 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning near 135th and Metcalf.