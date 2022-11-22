OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park Police will soon have a new tool at their disposal to help curb opioid related deaths in the community.

Monday, the Overland Park City Council voted 9-0 to approve a plan to allow Overland Park police officers to carry the overdose reversal drug Narcan. Councilmembers Faris Farassati, Jim Kite and Logan Heley were absent from the meeting.

The city will now partner with Johnson County EMS Medical Director Dr. Ryan Jacobsen to establish a protocol for officers to obtain, carry and administer Narcan nasal spray.

The Overland Park Public Safety Committee voted unanimously to recommend the council approve the agreement.

According to city documents, in 2021 Overland Park police responded to 65 drug overdose incidents, with 10 of them resulting in death. As of November 2022, Overland Park police have responded to 71 drug overdose incidents, with 10 of them resulting in death.