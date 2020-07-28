Overland Park police release body camera footage after 4 arrested at protest last week

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — After four people were arrested Friday in a protest in Overland Park, the police department has released officers’ body camera footage from that night.

“My department is committed to the safety of our great city,” Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez said in a statement. “Overland Park welcomes a variety of voices through safe protesting. We must work together to ensure all voices are heard.”

What happened?

Police said before the event, they talked with organizers and residents in the area. By about 8 p.m., about 30 people gathered outside the county courthouse, then marched south on Quivira Road.

At first, police said two Overland Park officers on bicycles escorted the group. The department said many of the protesters were peaceful and stayed on the sidewalk.

But some were repeatedly told to get out of the street. According to police, they didn’t do so.

That’s when additional officers responded, some wearing tactical gear that included helmets with radios that the department said allows them to communicate better in loud scenarios.

The department said officers were also given the option to remove their name badges to protect them from recent concerns of “doxing,” a form of online harassment. Overland Park police said officers still had to wear uniforms identifying themselves with the department.

Three people were arrested and booked on municipal charges. They were released early Saturday morning.

One man, Darrien Richmond, is facing a charge of battery on a law enforcement officer in Johnson County District Court. He was also booked in jail and released Saturday.

The department said an officer had scrapes and bruises on his knee, tearing a pair of pants.

An Overland Park officer had scrapes and bruises on his knee after an incident at a protest on July 24, 2020.

What protesters say

But Richmond’s wife was there, too, and told FOX4 that her husband didn’t commit battery that night.

She said two homeowners came outside and started yelling racial slurs at the group.

“We were trying to help a woman who had children get her and her children safely in the car because it was no longer safe for children,” Richmond’s wife Marisa said.

Marisa said they were headed for the sidewalk when officers took her husband into custody and then her.

“He decided to run to my aid, tell me everything was going to be OK and to comply with the officers,” Marisa said. “At that point the officers grabbed him and slammed him on the ground.”

Rachel Hudson was part of the march. She watched it unfold.

“To see it that overt in Overland Park absolutely crushed my spirits as a black woman, as someone that could possibly, one day have black son that could be treated that way it was horrid,” Hudson said.

For nearly 12 hours, about two dozen people camped out at the Johnson County jail overnight, waiting for Richmond to be released. There, they continued to spread their message peacefully.

“We’re not for spray painting. We’re not for looting,” Marisa said. “We’ve never done any of that stuff. So when a protest starts to turn that way, we tend to leave because that’s not the message we’re looking for.”

Body camera footage

Overland Park shared three videos of body camera footage. The first shows an officer talking with protesters before the event began.

Two other videos show some of the arrests that night after the group moved into a neighborhood and the protest escalated.

Watch two different officers’ camera views below.

Editor’s note: There is some profanity in the following footage.