OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — School is back in session and dangerous drivers are a concern, according to police.

Overland Park Police Ofc. John Lacy said officers are concerned over reports of speeders near schools and one report of a driver failing to stop for a stopped school bus outside a school.

That’s against the law.

“If you strike that child, you could look at injury or possible death,” Lacy said. “So we’re trying to avoid it.”

Doris Riley has made her home near Brookridge Elementary School for 28 years. She said she’s concerned for student safety after years of seeing drivers fail to stop at the four-way intersection near the school, where a stop sign is posted.

Riley believes drivers are more reckless when school returns each year.

“They need to slow down or they’ll end up dead,” Riley said.

On Wednesday, Overland Park police posted a Facebook reminder to drivers to be safe near schools, especially around stopped school buses. That same day, an 8-year-old student in Derby, Kansas was killed when she was hit by a school bus.

Lacy said he also wants parents to talk with their kids about using crosswalks instead of crossing in the middle of streets.

“We want drivers to keep their heads on a swivel if they’re going through a school zone,” Lacy said.

Overland Park police say citations will be common to violators during the first few weeks of this school semester and fines are higher in school zones.