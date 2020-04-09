Overland Park police say man killed outside library was 30-year-old Prairie Village resident

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police now say the man shot and killed outside a library in Overland Park Wednesday night was a 30-year-old Prairie Village resident.

The shooting happened near the Johnson County library at 87th and Farley streets.

First responders took Micah Babick to the hospital in critical condition but he later died from his injuries.

It’s not clear at this time what led up to the shooting. Police are searching for a suspect they describe as a black man in his 20s with short dreads.

Police said he was in a red sedan and was last seen driving east on 87th Street away from the scene. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, they ask that you call (913) 344-8770 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.