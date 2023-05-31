OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —Overland Park police are searching for two men who robbed an ATM Tuesday night.

The robbery happened at the Bank of America, at 8695 College Boulevard, around 7:30 p.m.

Overland Park police spokesperson John Lacy said two men in masks approached a bank employee who was servicing the machine and demanded money.

Lacy said the suspects did not display any weapons at the time of the incident. The two men then got into a Gray SUV and drove off in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.

Police have not provided any additional details about the suspects. Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729.