Overland Park police search for dog that attacked man

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police and animal control officers are looking for a dog that bit a man in the face early Monday morning.

Officers said a man was walking his dog near 79th and Grant around 6 a.m. He told officers a stray dog approached him. The man said he reached down to try to look for tags on the dog’s collar. That’s when the dog bit him in the face.

Police say the man suffered serious injuries and needed treatment at a hospital.

The only description the victim was able to provide police is that the dog was large and black in color.

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen the dog near 79th and Grant to contact Overland Park Police Department Animal Control Unit immediately at 913-895-6300.

Officers ask you to avoid the dog, and don’t try to capture it on your own, since it now has a history of attacking people.