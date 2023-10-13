OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are searching for a semitrailer driver suspected of leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash this week.

Police said 50-year-old George Abasta, of Olathe, was involved in a separate crash around 1 a.m. Monday and then attempted to cross Interstate 435 near Metcalf Avenue.

He was then hit by a semi. Police said the semi driver pulled over and stopped on I-435 near Antioch Road. Shortly after, the driver continued and then exited onto I-35.

When police arrived, they found Abasta lying on the side of the highway. Officers performed CPR on the man, but he was declared dead after EMS arrived.

Overland Park police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the semi or its driver. The department obtained photos of the semi, described as a white cab with a silver tank trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Overland Park police or email investigators at pdtrafficunit@opkansas.org.