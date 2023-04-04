OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are searching for two people who stole thousands of dollars worth of Legos from Target.

The theft took place March 30 at the Target store located near Conser Street at Blue Valley Parkway in Overland Park.

Officers arrived around 8 p.m.

Police say the people they want to locate left the parking lot in a red Toyota Camry with Missouri license plates.

Image provided by Overland Park Police Department

The Overland Park Police Department also released the following surveillance pictures of the suspects.

Overland Park police release surveillance pictures of two people accused of stealing high-end Legos from Target on March 30, 2023. (Photos provided by Overland Park Police)

The department said the two accused thieves could face felony theft charges, if caught.

Anyone who can identify the two people in the pictures is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.