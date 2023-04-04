OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a dog involved in a bite.

According to the department, a person was bitten by the dog on April 2nd around 8 p.m. near N. 71 and Glenwood Street.

The person suffered minor injuries.

The dog is described as a medium to large-sized adult boxer-type breed, auburn colored

with white patches. The person who was walking the dog is described as a middle-aged stocky white male, possibly in his mid 50’s.

The owner was also walking two other medium to large-sized dogs at the time but their breeds are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-

6300.