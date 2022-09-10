OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a dog involving biting another dog that occurred Saturday morning.

Police said the incident happened between 8:30-9 a.m.

One person and their dog were bitten by this dog while on the west end of the Overland Park Regional Hospital parking lot. The injured dog has critical injuries.

the dog was described as a large black dog with long hair and a light-colored patch on the chest. The female and dog were walking a trail by Rosehill East Park and may reside in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPPD at 913-895-6300.

