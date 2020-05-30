Overland Park police searching for missing 21-year-old man

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are searching for a missing 21-year-old man who is in need of medical attention.

Justin Schoenfeld was last seen at about 2 p.m. Thursday near 153rd and Hemlock Street.

Police said he was wearing a black Nike zip-up hoodie, dark gray plaid pajama pants and black Nike shoes. He might have a candle holder in one of his pockets, according to police.

Schoenfeld has a medical condition and is in need of medical attention.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his location is asked to call 911 or Overland Park police at 913-669-7518.