Overland Park police searching for missing 21-year-old woman with autism

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are searching for a missing 21-year-old woman with autism.

Isalys “Dallas” Gutierrez was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Friday near W. 86th and Farley streets in Overland Park.

She is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-2, weighing 180 pounds with curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red or pink pajamas with long sleeves and matching pants, a headband of unknown color and glasses.

Anyone who sees Gutierrez is asked to call their local police or Overland Park police at 913-895-6300.