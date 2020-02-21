Overland Park police searching for missing 38-year-old man

Picture courtesy of Kansas Missing and Unsolved via the Overland Park Police Department.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are looking for a man reportedly missing since February 17.

Reports state Christopher “Chris” Boswell was last known to be driving a 2015 Ford Escape, similar to the one picture in the post. The vehicle is damaged over the driver’s rear quarter panel.

Boswell is described as blonde with blue eyes, standing between 5-feet 7-inches and 5-feet 10-inches tall. He reportedly weighs between 170 and 190 pounds.

He may be wearing a Jimmy John’s shirt and hat.

Officials have not given any other information on the situation surrounding the man’s disappearance.

Police ask anyone with information on Boswell’s location to call them at 913-895-6300.

Missing out of Overland Park. https://t.co/YAkN5jOBaP — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) February 21, 2020