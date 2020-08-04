Overland Park police searching for missing 42-year-old man

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are searching for a missing Overland Park man in need of medication.

Moustafa Elgindy was last seen around 8:45 p.m. Sunday near W. 62nd and Marty streets in Overland Park, police say.

The 42-year-old is described as a white man at 5-foot-11, weighing 260 pounds with black hair, brown eyes with a thin beard. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue/green camouflage shorts and black shoes.

Police say Elgindy is diabetic and needs his insulin.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call local law enforcement or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.