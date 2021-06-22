Overland Park police searching for person of interest in homicide investigation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a May 24, 2021, homicide in near city hall.

The department is looking for 24-year-old Kyle Anthony Gutierres.

Gutierres is a 5-foot-10, 170 pound white male and police believe he has information regarding the homicide.

OP police were called to the 8500 block of West 85h Street on May 24 at about 5:24 a.m.

Several witnesses said they heard a single gunshot and saw up to three people run from the parking lot. The male suspects got into two cars and left southbound onto 85th Street.

Anyone who knows where Gutierres is or has additional information about the homicide is urged to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8750 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.