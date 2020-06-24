Overland Park police searching for stolen vehicle with dog inside

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are asking for the public’s help to reunite a dog with its owner after the vehicle the pooch was in was stolen.

The vehicle, a gold 1999 Nissan Pathfinder, was taken from the 9900 block of W. 87th Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Nissan has a Kansas tag with the plate number 105JRV.

A small, 10-year-old female poodle was inside the vehicle. She was wearing a red, white and blue collar.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.