Overland Park police searching for two in connection with deadly hit-and-run

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are searching for two people they’d like to talk to in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash last month.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. July 29 near W. 77th Street and Metcalf Avenue, leaving 63-year-old Sherry Dunn dead.

Police say Dunn was crossing Metcalf westbound, and the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was driving northbound when it hit her. The driver didn’t stop.

Overland Park police told FOX4 there might have been a chance to save Dunn if the driver would have stopped and called police instead of driving off.

Now police say they’re searching for a man and woman they’d like to talk to in connection with this crash — Jerry Lee Hall and Mary Kirk.

Police previously said the Silverado likely lost its driver’s side mirror, which was recovered at the scene, and investigators believe the bed cover (pictured above) and license plate have since been removed.

Anyone with information on Hall, Kirk or the pickup truck’s location is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6407 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.