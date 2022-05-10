OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is asking the public for help to identify two women in relation to a theft.

The alleged theft involved several high-end fragrances from a cosmetic and beauty store that occurred in the 95th Street and Quivira Road.

On May 2, 2022, around 2:56 p.m., police said the two individuals left the business in an unknown direction in a navy blue Ford with a temporary license plate.

If you have information, the police asked that you contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-TIPS.

