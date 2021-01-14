Overland Park police seek publics help in identifying individuals

Overland Park police need the publics assistance in identifying these individuals.

The pictured individuals are related to a felony grab and run theft that happened in the 9200 block of Metcalf Avenue on Dec. 18.

Police say, these individuals stole several thousand dollars of high-end electronics. They arrived at the business in a dark colored Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Overland Park Police Department lead detective at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.