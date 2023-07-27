OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department will provide steering wheel locks for specific Kia and Hyundai owners who live in the city.

The locks come after people on social media showed a weakness allowing certain models to be easily stolen.

The two dates next month will be Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sanders located at 12400 Foster and Aug. 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Scafe located at 8500 Antioch.

Locks will be provided to any current Overland Park resident who owns one of the below

listed vehicles.

Police say proof of residency through a valid driver’s license is needed as well as proof of vehicle ownership through current registration card.

The owner of the vehicle must be present to receive the lock.

Kia and Hyundai vehicles that are at risk of being stolen are those which use steel keys to start the ignition. Key fob and push button systems are not applicable.

Below is a complete list of qualifying vehicles.

Hyundai Kia

2011 – 2022 Accent 2011 – 2021 Forte

2011 – 2022 Elantra 2021 – 2022 K5

2013 – 2017 Elantra GT 2011 – 2020 Optima

2013 – 2014 Elantra Coupe 2011 – 2021 Rio

2011 – 2012 Elantra Touring 2011 – 2021 Sedona

2011 – 2014 Genesis Coupe 2021 – 2022 Seltos

2018 – 2022 Kona 2010 – 2022 Soul

2020 – 2021 Palisade 2011 – 2022 Sorento

2011 – 2012, 2019 – 2022 Santa Fe 2011 – 2022 Sportage

2013 – 2018, 2019 Santa Fe; Santa Fe XL