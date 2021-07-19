Overland Park Police working deadly crash near I-435 and US 69

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A deadly crash Monday afternoon has closed the exit from eastbound Interstate 435 to northbound U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park.

The crash was reported just before 2:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

EB I-435 to NB U.S. 69 is closed due to an accident. Avoid the area. — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) July 19, 2021

Police ask that drivers avoid the area until crews are done working the scene.

It is unknown at this time when the exit will be back open.

One person was reported dead on the scene. Further injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will have updates tonight at FOX4 News at 5 & 6 and right here at fox4kc.com.